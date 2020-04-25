UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND (UNICEF)

Albania Country office

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR SERVICES

Subject: Institutional contractor to upgrade and update the integrated data system of criminal justice for children.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is seeking to receive proposals from interested organizations/ companies who wish to be considered for the provision of the above-mentioned services/ works.

Please consult UNICEF Albania website (https://www.unicef.org/albania/suppliers-and-service-providers) or UN Albania website ( http://www.un.org.al/employment-and-procurement ) to download the detailed RFPS document.

The proposals must be delivered within the set deadline and in a sealed envelope which must be clearly marked:

LRPS-2020-9157653 – Upgrade and update the integrated data system of criminal justice for children to the following address:

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Rr. “Skënderbej”, ndërtesa e Agjencive të OKB-së, kati i tretë, Tiranë, Albania

Tel. +355 44548400; Website: www.unicef.org/albania