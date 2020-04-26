UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND (UNICEF)
Albania Country office
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR SERVICES
Subject: Institutional contractor to upgrade and update the integrated data system of criminal justice for children.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is seeking to receive proposals from interested organizations/ companies who wish to be considered for the provision of the above-mentioned services/ works.
Please consult UNICEF Albania website (https://www.unicef.org/albania/suppliers-and-service-providers) or UN Albania website (http://www.un.org.al/employment-and-procurement) to download the detailed RFPS document.
The proposals must be delivered within the set deadline and in a sealed envelope which must be clearly marked:
LRPS-2020-9157653 – Upgrade and update the integrated data system of criminal justice for children to the following address:
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
Rr. “Skënderbej”, ndërtesa e Agjencive të OKB-së, kati i tretë, Tiranë, Albania
Tel. +355 44548400; Website: www.unicef.org/albania
Relevant Dates: All interested companies must submit their application, not later than 01 May 2020, 15:00 hrs.
Shkruaj nje koment