Announcement/ Call for actions: addressing the social crisis of COVID-19

Call for actions: addressing the social crisis of COVID-19

Social Initative components – Call for (i) Expressions of Interest and (ii) Proposals

The GIZ Program for “Sustainable Economic and Regional Development, Employment Promotion and Vocational Education and Training” in Albania (GIZ ProSEED), is implemented on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. ProSEED programme objective is to improve the employment situation of young people in Albania and to enhance social participation of marginalized groups including returnees.

This is done through entailing four main components under one umbrella, Social Inclusion, Vocational education and training (VET), Support for MSMEs and EU for Innovation the co-funded project for Innovation and start-ups.

Albania is facing a health, human, economic and social crisis as many countries in the world. The COVID-19 outbreak affects all segments of the society but mostly those social groups in the most vulnerable situations such as people living in poverty situations, older persons, persons with disabilities, youth, and minorities. If not properly addressed, the social crisis may increase inequality, exclusion, discrimination and unemployment in the medium and long term.

ProSEED is launching the 4th Call under the Social Initiative component with (i) a specific focus on the current crisis, to step up for the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups and (ii) strengthening ongoing work under this component by introducing new actions with the aim of bringing a sustainable change in the communities.

In this framework, ProSEED encourages all the Civil Society Organizations to contribute reaching of these objectives through concrete and innovative actions that aim to:

Promote social inclusion during (post) COVID-19 outbreak

Promote youth/community led activities in response to the situation

Inspire human solidarity and encourage volunteerism to help people in need

Addresses issues such as exclusion, discrimination and unemployment

Promote innovative ways of communications among the groups at risk, to ensure transparency and access to information.

Engage proactively, to identify, inform and support communities and vulnerable groups to face the challenges that have arisen due to the situation

Promote innovative models of interaction and coping with the problems caused by the measures imposed for “social distancing”

Provide solutions to the specific needs of the target groups identified by the project.

The proposal should design activity packages to achieve specific goals and specific outcomes within a limited period and include information and mechanisms on how the impact will be achieved and sustained in the future.

There is no limitation in terms of geographical location, though priority will be given to (rural / disadvantaged) locations. Collaboration with media is encouraged.

Service contract value and project implementation timeline

The grant amount can range from 15,000 – 20,000 Euro

Timeframe for implementation of activities including financial closure of the project is: 1st of June – 10th of December 2020)

Who can apply?

Participation in this public call is open, on an equal basis, to all officially registered CSOs (associations / organizations or foundations/centres) in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in Albania.

Selection Procedure:

First step : All (i) Expressions of Interest and (ii) Proposals received by applicants will be evaluated based on the eligibility and technical criteria described in the evaluation grid.

: All (i) Expressions of Interest and (ii) Proposals received by applicants will be evaluated based on the eligibility and technical criteria described in the evaluation grid. Second Step : The potentially qualified candidates will be invited to submit a budget proposal.

: The potentially qualified candidates will be invited to submit a budget proposal. Third Step: Contracts will be awarded to the applicants with best technical and financial offer.

Please, send an email to [email protected], to receive the Proposal format and the Evaluation Grid. For further questions contact us via email to [email protected] during the application period 24 April – 5 May 2020, from 09.00 – 17.30 .

All applicants who have submitted proposals and have passed the 1st round, will be notified on results in writing, within 15 business days after the closing deadline of the public call.