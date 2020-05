Vajza e tij Rene feston ditëlindjen/ Robert Berisha: Ti ke qenë gjithmonë dashuria e mamit dhe babit

View this post on Instagram

Having you as a child made me realize how beautiful life is. Your smile always brightens my day. Roses are red and candy is sweet, but having you as a daughter cannot be beat. Your massive talents and adorable personality could melt a mountain. You’re sweet, phenomenal, and amazing person wrapped up in a package that I call, Daughter. You have always been the love of your mommy and daddy. Happy birthday Renee ❤️