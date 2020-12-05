Kryesore

Prof.Dr. Ethem Ruka: Në emër të stafit të Universitetit ”Luarasi” shprehim ngushëllimet për ndarjen nga jeta para kohe të Kasem Hysenbelliut

17:10 - 05.12.20 Gazeta Shqiptare

Rektori i Universitetit Luarasi, Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka ka shprehur ngushëllimet në emër të stafit për ndarjen nga jeta të Presidentit të Televizionit ‘’Fax News’’, z.Kasem Hysenbelliut nga COVID-19.



Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka i shpreh ngushëllimet e përzemërta familjes dhe të afërmve të z.Hysenbelliu.

STATUSI NGA ETHEM RUKA

Ne emer te gjithe stafit te Universitetit Luarasi shprehim ngushellimet me te sinqerta per ndarjen nga jeta para kohe te presidentit te Televizionit Fax News, Kasem Hysenbelliu. Ngushellime te perzemerta familjes dhe te afermeve te tij! U prehte ne paqe!

 

 

