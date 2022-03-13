BOTA

Barak Obama infektohet me Covid: “Probleme me fytin, por ndjehem më mirë”

21:28 - 13.03.22 Gazeta Shqiptare

Ish-presidenti i SHBA-së, Barack Obama ka deklaruar se është infektuar me COVID-19, duke shkruar në Twitter se ka disa simptoma të koronavirusit.



Gruaja e tij, Michele Obama, ka rezultuar negativ pas testimit.

“Sapo rezultova pozitiv me COVID-19. Kisha probleme me fytin për disa ditë, por tani jam duke u ndjerë më mirë. Michelle dhe unë jemi falënderues që jemi vaksinuar, dhe tani ajo ka rezultuar negative në testimin për COVID-19”, ka shkruar ai.

