Barak Obama infektohet me Covid: “Probleme me fytin, por ndjehem më mirë”

Ish-presidenti i SHBA-së, Barack Obama ka deklaruar se është infektuar me COVID-19, duke shkruar në Twitter se ka disa simptoma të koronavirusit.

Gruaja e tij, Michele Obama, ka rezultuar negativ pas testimit.

“Sapo rezultova pozitiv me COVID-19. Kisha probleme me fytin për disa ditë, por tani jam duke u ndjerë më mirë. Michelle dhe unë jemi falënderues që jemi vaksinuar, dhe tani ajo ka rezultuar negative në testimin për COVID-19”, ka shkruar ai.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022