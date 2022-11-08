BOTA

VIDEO/ Rrëzohet helikopteri në Rusi, një viktimë dhe dy të plagosur! Çfarë i ndodhi “zogut”?

21:58 - 08.11.22 Gazeta Shqiptare
Një person humbi jetën dhe katër të tjerë u plagosën kur një helikopter Mi-2 u rrëzua sot teksa transportonte një pacient në rajonin Kostroma të Rusisë perëndimore.




Pacienti ka vdekur, ndërsa dy pilotët dhe dy shpëtuesit në bordin e helikopterit janë liruar të plagosur.

Helikopteri rus është rrëzuar rreth 4 kilometra larg aeroportit të Sokerkinos, ndërsa shkaqet e aksidentit nuk janë zbardhur.


