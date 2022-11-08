VIDEO/ Rrëzohet helikopteri në Rusi, një viktimë dhe dy të plagosur! Çfarë i ndodhi “zogut”?

Një person humbi jetën dhe katër të tjerë u plagosën kur një helikopter Mi-2 u rrëzua sot teksa transportonte një pacient në rajonin Kostroma të Rusisë perëndimore.

Pacienti ka vdekur, ndërsa dy pilotët dhe dy shpëtuesit në bordin e helikopterit janë liruar të plagosur.

Helikopteri rus është rrëzuar rreth 4 kilometra larg aeroportit të Sokerkinos, ndërsa shkaqet e aksidentit nuk janë zbardhur.

🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺The Ministry of Emergency Situations publishes a video of the evacuation of victims from the Mi-2 emergency landing site near Kostroma. As a result of the incident with the air ambulance helicopter, one person died and four were injured. @RT_RUSSIAN pic.twitter.com/5jUmBuFLjr

