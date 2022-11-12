AKTUALITET

Tragjedi në shfaqjen ajrore në Dallas: Dy avionë përplasen në ajër! Shikoni videon

22:12 - 12.11.22 GSH -AL
Një shfaqje ajrore në Dallas të SHBA-së u shndërrua në një tragjedi kur dy avionë u përplasën në ajër.




Siç shihet në video, një B-17 i madh (një bombardues nga epoka e Luftës së Dytë Botërore) po lëviz në ajër kur një avion më i vogël përplaset me të duke shkaktuar përplasjen e tyre.


