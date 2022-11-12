Tragjedi në shfaqjen ajrore në Dallas: Dy avionë përplasen në ajër! Shikoni videon

Një shfaqje ajrore në Dallas të SHBA-së u shndërrua në një tragjedi kur dy avionë u përplasën në ajër.

Siç shihet në video, një B-17 i madh (një bombardues nga epoka e Luftës së Dytë Botërore) po lëviz në ajër kur një avion më i vogël përplaset me të duke shkaktuar përplasjen e tyre.

A clear video showing the moment two planes collided mid-air during an airshow in Dallas this afternoon

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot

— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022