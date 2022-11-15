AKTUALITET

Alarm në Bruksel pas bombave ruse! Charles Michel është në kontakt të vazhdueshëm me polakët dhe liderët evropianë

22:22 - 15.11.22 GSH -AL
“I tronditur nga lajmi se një raketë ose municione të tjera vranë njerëz në tokën polake . Ngushëllimet e mia për familjet”, tha Presidenti i Këshillit Evropian, Charles Michel, në Twitter.




“Ne qëndrojmë pranë Polonisë. Jam në kontakt me autoritetet polake, anëtarët e Këshillit Evropian dhe aleatët e tjerë”, shton ai.

 


