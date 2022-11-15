Alarm në Bruksel pas bombave ruse! Charles Michel është në kontakt të vazhdueshëm me polakët dhe liderët evropianë

“I tronditur nga lajmi se një raketë ose municione të tjera vranë njerëz në tokën polake . Ngushëllimet e mia për familjet”, tha Presidenti i Këshillit Evropian, Charles Michel, në Twitter.
“Ne qëndrojmë pranë Polonisë. Jam në kontakt me autoritetet polake, anëtarët e Këshillit Evropian dhe aleatët e tjerë”, shton ai.
Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.
My condolences to the families.
We stand with Poland.
I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.@AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM
— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 15, 2022
