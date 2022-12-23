United Nations Development Programme in Albania/ TENDER ANNOUNCEMENT

TENDER ANNOUNCEMENT









Subject: – Construction of the new Fire Station Building in Fier Municipality

The United Nations Development Programme in Albania is seeking to receive offers from interested companies who wish to be considered for the services.

Companies will be selected in accordance with established UNDP procedures. The offers must be delivered within the deadline clearly marked UNDP/Reference Number: UNDP-ALB-00032,1

ITB for “Construction of the new Fire Station Building in Fier Municipality“for AFPRS Project

For more details, please refer to the link below:

https://procurement-notices.undp.org/view_negotiation.cfm?nego_id=1512

Relevant dates: All interested companies should provide their offer in the following address, not later than 10 Jan 2023 @ 09:00 AM (New York time)

Address for communications:

Email: procurement.al@undp.org

Or

Str. “Skenderbej”, Gurten Center (Volkswagen building), 2nd floor

Tirana, Albania



