United Nations Development Programme in Albania/ TENDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Subject: – Construction of the new Fire Station Building in Lezha Municipality

The United Nations Development Programme in Albania is seeking to receive offers from interested companies who wish to be considered for the services.

Companies will be selected in accordance with established UNDP procedures. The offers must be delivered within the deadline clearly marked UNDP/Reference Number: UNDP-ALB-00045

ITB for “Construction of the new Fire Station Building in Lezha Municipality“for AFPRS Project

For more details, please refer to the link below:

https://procurement-notices.undp.org/view_negotiation.cfm?nego_id=1910

Relevant dates: All interested companies should provide their offer in the following address, not later than 17 Feb 2023 @ 09:00 AM (New York time)

Address for communications:

Email: procurement.al@undp.org

Or

Str. “Skenderbej”, Gurten Center (Volkswagen building), 2nd floor

Tirana, Albania




