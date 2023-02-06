Shkrimi i CNN, Meta: Paraqet akuzat asgjësuese të drejtësisë amerikane. Nuk ka më asnjë rrugëdalje për Edi Ramën

Kreu i Partisë së Lirisë Ilir Meta ka reaguar pas shkrimit të CNN për çështjen McGonigal dhe lidhjet me kryeministrin Edi Rama.









Meta shkruan se pas këtyre fakteve shokuese të kësaj afere kaq të errët, përfundimisht nuk ka më asnjë rrugëdalje për Edi Ramën.

POSTIMI I PLOTË

Marrëdhënia Edi Rama-McGonigal, një aferë e zezë e Kryeministrit të kryekorruptuar Rama.

CNN në mënyrë asgjësuese afirmon se: “Dosja shqiptare e McGonigal, më e rëndë se ajo ruse”!

Çdo sekondë më shumë në atë zyrë vetëm rëndon në mënyrë të pashpresë pozicionin e tij.

CNN paraqet akuzat asgjësuese të drejtësisë amerikane, si më poshtë:

1. – SHITJE E AKSESIT TEK ZYRTARËT SHQIPTARË.

“The insular world of FBI counterintelligence agents was rocked last month when one of their own, Charles F. McGonigal, was indicted for allegedly selling access to Russian and Albanian officials in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash”.

2. – AKUZË PËR KORRUPSION.

“Sources briefed on the matter tell CNN that, at least for now, FBI officials view McGonigal not as a spy, but more as a corrupt former official looking to make a buck on his way out the door”.

3. – MARRËDHËNIE SEKRETE ME KRYEMINISTRIN E SHQIPËRISË.

“McGonigal allegedly accepted at least $225,000 for that assistance, all while lying to the FBI about his activities, including multiple trips to Europe paid for by his Albanian contact and taken without informing the FBI, as well as a secretive relationship he kept with the Prime Minister of Albania”.

4.- HETIMI I OPOZITËS

“Particularly troubling, this person said, is the allegation that McGonigal caused the FBI to open a criminal investigation of a US citizen in which the person formerly associated with Albanian intelligence was expected to act as a human source – but failed to disclose his own financial relationship with that person to the bureau. “This is incredibly serious, so obviously wrong – if he did these things they allege, it’s not like a gray area,” said the former senior FBI official”.



