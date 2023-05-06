Gruaja e pastrehë fiton një shumë marramendëse me një biletë gërvishtëse

A homeless woman from California walked into a Walmart Supercenter and with one scratch of a lottery ticket her life changed.









Lucia Forseth won $5 million in a Scratchers game after buying a ticket at the store in Pittsburg, about 40 miles east of San Francisco, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.

Forseth said he closed his eyes and picked a ticket. She opened them to discover she was about to become an instant millionaire. “You never think you have a chance to win it,” Forseth said in a press release from the California Lottery. “It’s just random.”

At first, Forseth thought he had won just another ticket, “But I checked and it said I won $5 million!” she said.

Her win in the 2023 Scratchers makes her the third ticket winner in California this year. There are two $5 million tickets still out there. The odds of winning the game are 1 in 3,088,854, according to the California Lottery.

It’s a Cinderella story for Forseth, who in 2017 had nowhere to live.

“Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she said.



