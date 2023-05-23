United Nations Development Programme/ TENDER ANNOUNCEMENT

TENDER ANNOUNCEMENT









Subject: –RFP for” Training of Albanian Fire Protection and Rescue Service Firefighters of 10 municipalities”

The United Nations Development Programme in Albania is seeking to receive offers from interested companies who wish to be considered for the services.

Companies will be selected in accordance with established UNDP procedures. The offers must be delivered within the deadline clearly marked UNDP/Reference Number: UNDP-ALB-00105

RFP for” Training of Albanian Fire Protection and Rescue Service Firefighters of 10 municipalities”for SCAFPRS Project

For more details, please refer to the link below:

https://procurement-notices.undp.org/view_negotiation.cfm?nego_id=5418

Relevant dates: All interested companies should provide their offer in the following address, not later than 24-May-23 @ 06:00 AM (New York time)

Address for communications:

Email: procurement.al@undp.org



