Prag lufte me Egjiptin? Ushtria izraelite kërkon falje: Goditëm aksidentalisht një pozicion egjiptian, na vjen keq për incidentin

18:32 - 22.10.23 E.D
Një tank i ushtrisë izraelite goditi aksidentalisht një “pozicion egjiptian pranë kufirit” në zonën Kerem Shalom, tha një zëdhënës.




“Ngjarja po hetohet dhe po shqyrtohen detajet. IDF shpreh keqardhjen e saj për incidentin”, tha Daniel Hagari.

Ushtria izraelite postoi në Twitter:

Pak kohë më parë, një tank i IDF-së qëlloi aksidentalisht dhe goditi një pozicion egjiptian pranë kufirit në zonën Kerem Shalom. Ngjarja po hetohet. IDF shpreh keqardhjen për incidentin.


