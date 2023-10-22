Prag lufte me Egjiptin? Ushtria izraelite kërkon falje: Goditëm aksidentalisht një pozicion egjiptian, na vjen keq për incidentin

Një tank i ushtrisë izraelite goditi aksidentalisht një “pozicion egjiptian pranë kufirit” në zonën Kerem Shalom, tha një zëdhënës.

“Ngjarja po hetohet dhe po shqyrtohen detajet. IDF shpreh keqardhjen e saj për incidentin”, tha Daniel Hagari.

Ushtria izraelite postoi në Twitter:

Pak kohë më parë, një tank i IDF-së qëlloi aksidentalisht dhe goditi një pozicion egjiptian pranë kufirit në zonën Kerem Shalom. Ngjarja po hetohet. IDF shpreh keqardhjen për incidentin.

A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review.

The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident.

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 22, 2023