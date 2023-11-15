BLUETOOTH E trishtë/ Ndahet nga jeta regjisori i njohur i RTSH-së, djali i aktorit të madh shqiptar Lexime 1BE18F2E-50DE-40C1-958B-B6EFE48E878D 55399A7D-2F29-4F7C-B5C8-518FE51B1B0C 11:53 - 15.11.23 a.d Është ndarë nga jeta Paulin Shkjezi, regjisori i njohur i RTVSH-së. Regjistroi është djali i aktorit të madh Ndrek Shkjezi. NDIQE LIVE "PANORAMA TV" NDIQE LIVE "PANORAMA TV" Shfaq Komentet (0) Shkruaj nje koment Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website Comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Shkruaj nje koment